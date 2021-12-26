Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #7 CMU’s Alec Fronapfel scores game-winning bicycle kick

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #7:

The CMU Men’s Soccer team had a great season and Forward, Alec Fronapfel might have had the best goal of the year!

One of the best goals of his career was an extra time game-wining bicycle kick. He said himself, “I just flung my leg, hoped for the best, and it ended up going in.” Fronapfel scored 8 goals in 8 games the year before and helped the team to a RMAC Championship this year. A fantastic play and a fantastic player.

Good enough for our #7 KJCT Sports Moment of the Year;. Congratulations to Alec and the whole CMU Men’s Soccer Team.

