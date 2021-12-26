First responders working on Christmas day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It is Christmas Day, but it doesn’t mean emergencies stop occurring, so several first responders are on duty.

“So emergency services, police, fire, dispatch, hospitals we are all 24/7 business. So, somebody has to be on call every day,” said Battalion Chief Chris McCoy with the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Chief McCoy says he’s been with the department for years and working holidays is part of the job. “Once you been here a few years, you end up working a variety of holidays. Sometimes it’s fourth of July, sometimes it’s Thanksgiving, and sometimes it’s Christmas,” explained McCoy.

A day at the Fire Station on Christmas Day is like any other. “[We] try not to do a lot of the normal work stuff, but it really a normal day for us. We run calls just like any other day,” added McCoy.

And because of the weather conditions, the station was busy. “We’ve already had several calls this morning due to slick roads and weather, a lot of accidents,” said McCoy.

Still, they make an effort to celebrate the holiday. “We considered this our second family at the station. So, we try to make it more of a family atmosphere and try to make it fun, and somebody has to work,” explained McCoy.

McCoy shares that the family understands they have a job to do but made sure to spend some time with the family this Christmas morning. “[We] got the kids up early. We opened stockings and presents before I came into work,” said McCoy.

