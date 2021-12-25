William Alcavage, 42, arrested after allegedly pulling knife out at Smoker Friendly customer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a man threatening another customer at the Smoker Friendly in Orchard Mesa with a knife around 4 p.m. on Friday.

William Alcavage, 42, was arrested for several outstanding warrants as well as charges of felony menacing, second degree burglary, harassment, criminal mischief, false imprisonment, and reckless endangerment. When officers arrived at the scene, Alcavage was no longer at the store, but was arrested nearby.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the Grand Junction Police Dept.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.