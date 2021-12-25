Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #8 Fruita Football makes State Playoffs on last-second touchdown

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #8:

The stakes couldn’t have been much higher at Stocker Stadium on October 30th. The Wildcats started the season 2-2, but caught on fire after that. Mesa Ridge got out to a 21-7 lead in the last game of the season with a playoff spot on the line, but Fruita had a lot of answers with Kaison Steigelmeier, Corben Rowell, Armony Trujillo and Peyton Nessler.

The entire team held it together in a back and forth game. They were down 35-30 with five seconds left and won it on the last play of the game!

Congratulations to the 2021 Fruita Monument Football team and staff! Our KJCT #8 Sports Moment of the Year.

