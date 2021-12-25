Advertisement

Skier killed on Christmas Eve in Colorado marks first avalanche death in the 2021-2022 season

Skier dies in Avalanche
Skier dies in Avalanche(KKTV)
By Michael Morales
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A back country skier died on Christmas Eve after getting caught and buried in an avalanche on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak near Cameron pass.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says “The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, and was about 250 feet wide. The avalanche crown was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees.” The victim’s partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole. They were able to get him out of the snow but he did not make it. Jackson county rescue personnel and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol were able to recover the victims body after dark.

This is the first avalanche related death in the state during the 2021-2022 season.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a head-on collision at Unaweep Ave....
Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
William Alcavage, 42, arrested after allegedly pulling knife out at Smoker Friendly customer

Latest News

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Resentencing: Judge reschedules hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway
Semi-truck rolls over revealing its load of garbage
CDOT Crews working avalanche mitigation
Morning Closure on I-70 in Vail Pass
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Winter Weather in the Grand Junction Area
Winter Weather in the Grand Junction Area