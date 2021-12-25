Nonprofit serves Christmas Eve meals to homebound seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Christmas Eve, the Hilltop Family Resource Center, a grand valley nonprofit, got together to serve the community. Over 125 community members gathered to prepare and deliver a Christmas eve dinner to homebound seniors in the Grand Valley.

“Honestly, there is nowhere else I would spend Christmas Eve because it brings so much joy to see everyone caring for others in this way,” said Tiernan Boyd, a volunteer. Boyd and her family volunteer at the Hilltop, which she says has become a family tradition.

“This is like our fifth or sixth year doing it,” added Boyd.

Hilltop delivers homemade meals to homebound seniors in the valley. “We are putting the ham, the stuffing, the mash potatoes, the carrots. All of those into bags to get ready to go out to the drivers,” said Paige Cadman, coordinator.

They wanted to not only support Meals on Wheels staff with a much-needed day off but to ensure their clients receive a hot meal on Christmas Eve. Hilltop prepared over 500 meals.

“These are all meals on wheels, clients. So they are all homebound seniors that have been previously identified as needing meals. They typically get their meals delivered by meals on wheels,” explained Cadman.

Another volunteer, Cooper Skalla, believes providing a helping hand during the holidays is something we can all do.

“You never know what people are going through, and it can be tough for people,” commented Skalla.

Boyd also believes it’s important to spread Christmas cheer. “Honestly, it just makes me feel really warm on the inside. it makes my heart glow in a way knowing that we have that impact, especially on a day as special as Christmas,” said Boyd.

