Mantey Heights luminaries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every year on Christmas Eve, the Mantey Heights neighborhood in Grand Junction puts out luminaries. This year there were 27,000.

Each house on the block decorates their homes with these luminaries, a candle in a bag. This new Santa Fe tradition was started about 50 years here in Grand Junction Janet Grant, who lives on the block, invites the community to come on down and experience the magic.

”I just want to let everyone know that it’s happening. We have lots of new neighbors and lots of new people that live in town, and the light show on people’s houses gets a lot of attention, but this is something special. It is a lot of people doping the work, and it only happens one night,” said Grant.

The luminaries were lit at 5 pm. Grant says these candles are said to lead the way for the kings to find baby Jesus.

