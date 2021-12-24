Advertisement

Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #9 2021 MLB All-Star Week at Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies host the 2021 MLB All-Star Week at Coors Field for the first time since 1998
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #9:

just months before the Mid Summer Classic was supposed to be in Atlanta the MLB moved the host city to Denver and the entire state was thrilled to bring in thousands of fans from across the world and millions of dollars to Colorado for the first time, since 1998.

All of the biggest names in baseball were here in Colorado, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Vlad Guerro Jr, Max Sherzer, Fernando Tatis, the hometown hero, Trevor Story... gave us a story during the Home Run Derby and Aaron Judge told us personally that Rrey Mancini was his dark horse to win the Home Run Derby, just after he beat cancer, and he made it to the finals!

Denver pulled off hosting one of the biggest events of the year, on such short notice. Great scenes to see here in our home state.

Congratulations to the 2021 Colorado Rockies team and staff! Our KJCT #9 Sports Moment of the Year.

...

We still need you to vote for YOUR number one, FAVORITE sports moment of 2021 HERE!

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Five vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.
Livestock killed by wolves for first time in 70 years
Tina Peters Rally
County drops lawsuit against Tina Peters

Latest News

McLennan Baseball 2021 NJCAA National Champions
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #10 McLennan Highlanders, JUCO Champions
Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
The Tigers are 7-4 heading into winter break
Athlete of the Week: Grand Junction basketball
Vote from one of four options to help us decide the ultimate sports moment of 2021
Vote now! Who had the best Western Slope sports moment of 2021?