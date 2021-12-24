Rim Rock Drive is closed due to icy roads

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a Facebook post from the Colorado National Monument, Rim Rock Drive has been closed across the top of the Colorado National Monument.

In order to access Glade Park, drivers will have to use the Grand Junction entrance on the east side of the monument.

The visitor center can be accessed from the Fruita entrance on the west side of the monument.

The CNM reports icy patches along Rim Rock Drive and wet and rainy road conditions near Fruita.

Please use extra caution while driving today!

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.