GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - December 23 is one of the year’s busiest travel days. Victor and Barbara Viti flew in from California earlier today to spend the holidays with their daughter. They planned an early flight to try to avoid the chaos.

“So, we were early on the flight this morning at 6 o’clock. It was an enjoyable flight. The crowds weren’t there yet; everyone was cheerful, and then we went into Denver. It got a little more hectic. There was a lot more people on edge,” said Victor.

According to AAA, there was a 32 percent increase in Colorado holiday travel over last year, about 8 percent less than 2019, which was the highest on record.

“A lot of people are out there. A lot of planes delayed,” exclaimed Barbara.

Officials anticipated that starting Tuesday, December 21, the Grand Junction Regional Airport would begin to experience a boom of travel. “I’m just glad to be here to see my daughter, and it’s worth the hassle,” added Victor.

Barbara says the delays had travelers acting out. “Of all the years of flying, I’ve never seen children so well behaved and adults the opposite was happening,” said Barbara.

Her advice to travelers is: “taking the first flight out if it’s feasible and expect a tumultuous experience if you don’t take the first flight.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.