First Mesa County resident hospitalized with flu in 2021

The individual is a male over the age of 60.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is reporting the first case of a Mesa County resident who has been hospitalized with the flu in 2021. The individual is a male over the age of 60.

MCPH says the best protection against the severe complications that can come with the influenza virus is a flu shot. They say the flu shot can take about two weeks before it is fully effective against influenza.

While the flu shot is the first step to preventing influenza, MCPH recommends residents also:

  • Avoid close contact.
  • Cover your mouth and nose.
  • Clean your hands frequently, and use soap and water whenever possible.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
  • Stay home if you get sick. Germs spread easily at child care, school, work, and social gatherings so it’s best to stay home when you’re not feeling well.

To make an appointment to receive a flu vaccine, call the MCPH clinic at (970) 248-6900 or schedule an appointment online.

For more information, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

