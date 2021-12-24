Advertisement

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

In this photo provided by the Fremont Fire Department, emergency personnel stage at the scene...
In this photo provided by the Fremont Fire Department, emergency personnel stage at the scene of a fuel tanker accident on Interstate 680, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Fremont, Calif. About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.(Aisha Knowles | Aisha Knowles/Fremont Fire Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

