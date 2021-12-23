Advertisement

Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #10 McLennan Highlanders, JUCO Champions

McLennan Baseball wins the 2021 NJCAA National Championship
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, starting with:

The McLennan Highlanders winning their first NJCAA National Championship since 1983 and becoming the first team to go undefeated in the JUCO World Series in over 7 years!

The team had a remarkable run lead by the 2021 JUCO MVP, Logan Henderson and capture the hearts of JUCO fans across the Western Slope with multiple double digit victories on their way to the 2021 JUCO Crown.

Congratulations to the 2021 McLennan Baseball team! Our KJCT #10 Sports Moment of the Year.

We still need you to vote for YOUR number one, FAVORITE sports moment of 2021 HERE!

