Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Five vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.
Livestock killed by wolves for first time in 70 years
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle

Latest News

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
Fossil of egg includes baby dinosaur curled up (no sound)
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas ExxonMobil refinery