Advertisement

Avalanche danger expected to increase over the holiday weekend, backcountry recreators urged to use extra caution

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is urging recreators to check avalanche forecast conditions and be prepared in the backcountry
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With snow building up in the higher elevations and more storms on the horizon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center expects avalanche danger will increase over the holiday weekend as more people head to the backcountry.

“The first in a series of storms will increase the avalanche danger on Friday and Saturday. People headed into the mountains or backcountry for recreation should check the avalanche forecast before their trip at www.colorado.gov/avalanche. We recommend people avoid traveling on or under steep snow-covered slopes during periods of high avalanche danger. We want to make sure people get out, have some fun, but get home safe to spend time with their families.”

The Avalanche Center says due to the dry fall conditions, current snowpack in Colorado is weak. The storms we’ve had in December have created an uptick in avalanche activity. Avalanches so far have been breaking wider than usual, according the the avalanche center.

The Avalanche Center says the most important thing backcountry recreators can do is to check for avalanche conditions before they go. Also, every member in the group should have the proper equipment; things such as a beacon, probe pole and a shove and know how to use the equipment. The Avalanche Center also recommends to stay on slopes less than 30 degrees steep and not connected to steeper terrain, if you’re unsure about current avalanche conditions.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Five vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.
Livestock killed by wolves for first time in 70 years
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle

Latest News

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is urging recreators to check avalanche forecast...
Avalanche danger expected to increase over the holiday weekend, backcountry recreators urged to use
Tina Peters Rally
County drops lawsuit against Tina Peters
First Wolf Kills Livestock in 70 Years
First Wolf Kills Livestock in 70 Years
The Annual Nutcracker returns to Grand Junction
The Annual Nutcracker returns to Grand Junction