Avalanche danger expected to increase over the holiday weekend, backcountry recreators urged to use extra caution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With snow building up in the higher elevations and more storms on the horizon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center expects avalanche danger will increase over the holiday weekend as more people head to the backcountry.

“The first in a series of storms will increase the avalanche danger on Friday and Saturday. People headed into the mountains or backcountry for recreation should check the avalanche forecast before their trip at www.colorado.gov/avalanche. We recommend people avoid traveling on or under steep snow-covered slopes during periods of high avalanche danger. We want to make sure people get out, have some fun, but get home safe to spend time with their families.”

The Avalanche Center says due to the dry fall conditions, current snowpack in Colorado is weak. The storms we’ve had in December have created an uptick in avalanche activity. Avalanches so far have been breaking wider than usual, according the the avalanche center.

The Avalanche Center says the most important thing backcountry recreators can do is to check for avalanche conditions before they go. Also, every member in the group should have the proper equipment; things such as a beacon, probe pole and a shove and know how to use the equipment. The Avalanche Center also recommends to stay on slopes less than 30 degrees steep and not connected to steeper terrain, if you’re unsure about current avalanche conditions.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.