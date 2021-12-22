Advertisement

Livestock killed by wolves for first time in 70 years

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.(AP)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association said this is the first confirmed instance of livestock being killed by wolves in Colorado in more than 70 years. According to them the calf was a purebred replacement heifer that weighed about 500 pounds.

CPW states that they were notified of the calf and conducted a field investigation on the carcass to look for evidence of pre-mortem wounds. They also said they will reimburse the calf’s owner using the same process they currently use if livestock is killed by a mountain lion or bear. They are working to formalize an official process for damage by wolves.

Colorado voters in 2020 narrowly passed proposition 114 which directs CPW to create a statewide wolf restoration and management program by the end of 2023. The compensation plan will be created as part of that planning process, CPW said.

CPW said in July, they had spotted a litter of gray wolf pups in the state for the first time since the 1940s.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Five vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle
Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
A reminder from C.S.P. to be responsible behind the wheel this holiday season.
Colorado State Patrol continues ‘low tolerance’ approach for traffic violations ahead of Christmas holiday

Latest News

Tina Peters Rally
County files lawsuit against Tina Peters
26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Clemency petition now in hand’s of Governor Polis for trucker sentenced to prison
KJCT Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020
KJCT Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020
KJCT COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas and New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health
KJCT COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas and New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health