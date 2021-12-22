County files lawsuit against Tina Peters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County filed a new lawsuit against Clerk Tina Peters over her alleged failure to attest to a legal action taken by the Board of County Commissioners, something she eventually agreed to do as a direct result of the court challenge. Peters said she was against the contract extension on grounds that it’s her job, and not the commissioners, to enter into agreements dealing with next year’s elections.

The lawsuit isn’t over that contract, but rather Peters’ failure to attest to the board’s approval of it. In addition to overseeing elections a county clerk’s office is required by law to supply a clerk to the board of their county. The lawsuit alleges that Peters’ has violated the law by refusing to attest to the commissioners’ official action.

Peters, however, feels the commissioners overstepped their authority, and are in violation of a court order that only removed her as election chief for this year, not next year and not the 2021 Coordinated Elections from which she was barred from overseeing while she and others are under state and federal criminal investigations into possible election wrongdoings and wire fraud.

Peters also said she opposed the contract because the person who was tapped to step in as the county’s designated election official, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, does contract work for Runbeck. That is true, but he had nothing to do with negotiating the contract, which originally was approved in 2015.

