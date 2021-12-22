Clemency petition now in hand’s of Gov. Polis for trucker sentenced to prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT -A clemency application for the man who was sentenced to 110 years in prison goes to the governor’s office, following millions of signatures on an online petition on behalf of the defendant.

The man, 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October, 2021 of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed four people while driving his semi-truck in 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos initially told investigators the brakes on his truck failed while he was driving on I-70 and he tried to pull the truck over to the shoulder to avoid stopped traffic, but was unable to due to another semi-truck that had pulled over in that area.

Since he was convicted in October, nearly five million people have signed an online petition in a plea to grant him clemency or commute his sentence.

A clemency application has gone to the Gov. Jared Polis’ office. No word yet at this point what can be expected for a timeframe, or a decision.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have also filed a motion for a new hearing to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing.

