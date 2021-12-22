Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Grand Junction basketball

The Tigers are on a win streak after sweeping their invitational
The Tigers are 7-4 heading into winter break
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction boys basketball team went 3-0 at the Tiger invitational, riding a four-game win streak into their winter break. The Tigers are our athletes of the week.

The tournament started Thursday night against Montezuma-Cortez, with Reese Skinner leading the team to a 14-point win. Skinner led the tournament in points, and also leads the team right now with more than 12 points per game on the season.

Junction got an even bigger win Friday night, betaing the Battle Mountain Huskies by 16. Then on Saturday, it was a de facto championship game to close out the weekend. Delta won their first two games, but the Tigers won that battle of undefeated teams to finish off a perfect weekend.

It was Grand Junction’s best performance of the tournament, beating a really good team 55-38. Andon Tow led the way with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” said head coach Isaac Madison. “Winning at home is just that much more meaningful. It was great to have competitive basketball games in our gym the final week of the semester...our guys did a great job juggling everything and performed really well on the court.”

The Tigers go into their winter break with a 7-4 record, the best of any D51 team.

