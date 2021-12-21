Advertisement

Vote now! Who had the best Western Slope sports moment of 2021?

By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A. CMU football beats #3 Colorado School of Mines on final play

https://www.kjct8.com/2021/10/24/sports-highlights-saturday-october-23rd/

B. CMU men’s soccer wins the RMAC championship

https://www.kjct8.com/2021/11/14/cmu-mens-soccer-wins-rmac-championship/

C. Aislyn Sharp hits 3 home runs to win the RMAC softball championship

https://www.kjct8.com/2021/05/16/mavericks-named-2021-rmac-champions/

D. Montrose football completes perfect, undefeated regular season

https://www.kjct8.com/2021/10/30/friday-night-blitz-week-ten-october-29th/

