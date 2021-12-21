Advertisement

Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle

The operator was pinned between the front of the vehicle and a dumpster.
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found an individual with serious injuries.(David Jones | David Jones)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday morning the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash.

Officers responded to the area of Riverside Parkway and Banana’s Fun Park at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. Upon arrival, officers found a trash trucker operator pinned between his vehicle and a dumpster.

According to the police department, the trash truck operator accidentally left his vehicle in gear when exiting the vehicle to gain access to a nearby dumpster for trash pickup. He was then hit by his own vehicle and pinned between the front of the truck and dumpster.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical personnel to the hospital.

The GJPD is the lead on this case. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred by the Dairy Queen on Highway 50 and Linden Ave. in Orchard Mesa.
Car accident closes Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Palisade
Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country.
Rising employee turnover causes problems for Mesa County
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment

Latest News

A reminder from C.S.P. to be responsible behind the wheel this holiday season.
Colorado State Patrol continues ‘low tolerance’ approach for traffic violations ahead of Christmas holiday
C.S.P. Reminding drivers to be safe and responsible this holiday season.
Colorado State Patrol continues 'low tolerance' approach for traffic violations ahead of Christmas h
Passengers going to TSA at Grand Junction Regional Airport
There’s an uptick in holiday air travel this year
Rood Ave. in Grand Junction, pictured above.
Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020