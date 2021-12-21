Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday morning the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash.

Officers responded to the area of Riverside Parkway and Banana’s Fun Park at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. Upon arrival, officers found a trash trucker operator pinned between his vehicle and a dumpster.

According to the police department, the trash truck operator accidentally left his vehicle in gear when exiting the vehicle to gain access to a nearby dumpster for trash pickup. He was then hit by his own vehicle and pinned between the front of the truck and dumpster.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical personnel to the hospital.

The GJPD is the lead on this case. The investigation remains ongoing.

