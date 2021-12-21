Reminder to bring pets inside in freezing temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With temperatures gradually dropping at night into the 20s or single digits in some areas of Western Colorado, it’s important to not forget about your pets.

If it is not possible to bring dogs in at night, officials say they need to be in a proper shelter such as a doghouse. It needs to be elevated off the ground with some sort of lining along the bottom to maintain heat with a flap on the door as well. Officials also say food and water need to be maintained more regularly when outside so they don’t freeze and dog’s coats need to be maintained so they can properly keep them warm.

“Basic good rule is if its too cold outside for you its gonna be too cold outside for them,” said Animal Services Officer Kevin Bozarth.

Although it’s not against the law in Mesa County to have pets outside in the cold, it is important to follow proper protocol to keep them safe so they don’t get sick or worse.

