One dead and several others injured in a crash between a suburban and dump truck

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident Tuesday afternoon between a suburban and a dump truck.

At 12:42 p.m., CSP received reports of a crash that occurred between a 1993 Chevy Suburban and a 2006 International Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta, Colorado.

According to CSP, one person did pass away and multiple other parties were transported to the hospital, with the extent of their injuries unknown at this time.

The road was closed when CSP was responding to the crash and reopened at 3:42 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol is continuing their investigation of the accident.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.