Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020

The county’s population went from 147,155 in 2010 to 155,910 in 2020
Rood Ave. in Grand Junction, pictured above.
Rood Ave. in Grand Junction, pictured above.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to move.org, Colorado was the seventh most moved-to state in the country in 2021. It was the fifth most moved-away-from state in 2021 as well.

Since 2015, Mesa County has seen positive net migration numbers. In 2020, the county’s net migration totaled 918. However, there were 117 more deaths and births in the county in that same year.

According to the Colo. Department of Local Affairs’ State Demography Office, Mesa Co.’s population went from 147,155 in 2010 to 155,910 in 2020. That growth equates to 5.95%.

For more information on population statistics for Mesa Co., click here.

