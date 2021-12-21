Advertisement

Four vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes

A four vehicle accident has occurred on Patterson Road in the area of 24 1/2 Rd. and Commerce Boulevard.
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident(Grand Junction Police Department Facebook Page)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A four vehicle accident has occurred on Patterson Road in the area of 24 1/2 Rd. and Commerce Boulevard.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department shutdown both westbound lanes on Patterson Road due to the crash.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

