10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia. Aplastic Anemia is a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells. The condition leaves you prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding. A rare and serious condition, that affects only one or two people per one million.

During his fight, Carter Wells, remains positive but it doesn’t come without its struggles. Due to the severity of which Carter has Aplastic Anemia he has contracted nearly every rare side effect that comes with treatment. Currently he remains at risk of kidney failure. In spite of this Carter’s favorite way to stay positive is to wear a hot dog costume during his treatments.

Dr. Taizo Nakano, of Children’s Hospital in Denver, is one of the doctors helping to treat Carter and says his transplant was successful providing the stem cell machinery to make blood again. Yet it is still a balancing act and a battle for his body to get along with that new immune system. But overall Dr. Nakano is optimistic and admires Carters positive attitude through all the ups and downs. “The heart of this story is it’s this guy who has decided to not only lighten up the situation in his own room but for the staff,” Dr. Nakano states. “Essentially what I think is he is trying to bring up morale around him.”

Carter required an immediate bone marrow transplant and while his fight is not over he has seen some improvements. Before the transplant Carter received seventy life saving blood transfusions and since his transplant in November has only received two. These transplants have saved Carter’s life and his family is pushing to bring awareness to blood donation. Carter and his family also wanted to share his story this holiday season to give hope to other families who are fighting for their children as well.

https://gofund.me/5201d93d

