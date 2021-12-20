Advertisement

Rising employee turnover causes problems for Mesa County

Express Employment Logo
Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country.
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Express employment in Grand Junction says Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country. Here in Mesa County that is adding to the difficulty of finding qualified workers.

The company commissioned a new survey about it. They found 42% of U.S. companies say employee turnover has increased this year and there isn’t a single type of industry that isn’t looking to hire. Beyond the financial impact of employee turnover, companies agree this challenge places a heavy burden on existing employees. Among those that have experienced an increase in turnover, the most common reasons are more advancement opportunities elsewhere and better pay or benefits offered elsewhere.

To combat this issue Express employment states that Companies need to consider becoming an employer of choice in their communities by offering competitive salaries and benefits along with flexible work/life balances.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred by the Dairy Queen on Highway 50 and Linden Ave. in Orchard Mesa.
Car accident closes Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Palisade
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Holiday Market
Monumental Beer Works hosts a Holiday Market

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Colorado, Florida men accused of assaulting police on Jan. 6
International Day of the Migrant Celebration
International Day of the Migrant Celebration
The accident occurred by the Dairy Queen on Highway 50 and Linden Ave. in Orchard Mesa.
Car accident closes Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa
Holiday Market in Grand Junction
Holiday Market in Grand Junction