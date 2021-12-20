Rising employee turnover causes problems for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Express employment in Grand Junction says Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country. Here in Mesa County that is adding to the difficulty of finding qualified workers.

The company commissioned a new survey about it. They found 42% of U.S. companies say employee turnover has increased this year and there isn’t a single type of industry that isn’t looking to hire. Beyond the financial impact of employee turnover, companies agree this challenge places a heavy burden on existing employees. Among those that have experienced an increase in turnover, the most common reasons are more advancement opportunities elsewhere and better pay or benefits offered elsewhere.

To combat this issue Express employment states that Companies need to consider becoming an employer of choice in their communities by offering competitive salaries and benefits along with flexible work/life balances.

