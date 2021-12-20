Monumental Beer Works hosts a Holiday Market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, Monumental Beer Works hosted a holiday market for last-minute Christmas shopping and to encourage shopping locally.

“Always try and go local first, and that just makes a world’s difference to us,” said Courtney Kenny, owner of Rad Rocks Climbing.

The market provided a space for local businesses to gather and shed light on the services they offer to the community. Brian Fischer with Monumental Beer works says they host these markets for a variety of reasons.

“To provide more exposure for local businesses. To provide a bridge, a partnership between the local businesses and our customer base and also their customer base to bring us all together, said Fischer.

Shopping at locally owned businesses rather than nationally owned keeps the money in the community. Kenny says it’s so much better for the economy.

“When you buy from someone locally, you are supporting a family. You support their kids; you’re just supporting the local economy rather than these big organizations. So, yeah, just to support the local economy and build up the local creators,” explained Kenny.

She also mentioned the atmosphere and service are unique. “It’s just a way more personal experience when you’re buying directly from the artist rather than just walking into the store and just purchasing whatever looks cool. You get to meet them and chat with them and feel a little bit more personal with your purchase,” said Kenny.

Kenny says she’s blown away by the community’s support and response. “It’s been nothing but positive, and I’ve been really enjoying meeting new people,” exclaimed Kenny.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.