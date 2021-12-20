Advertisement

Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air Thursday at a school event in Australia.

Authorities in Tasmania said 11-year-old Chase Harrison died in the hospital.

He was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the castle.

Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital. Another is recovering at home.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “shattering” and “unthinkingly heartbreaking.”

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

An investigation into what caused the tragedy will include the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle had been tethered to the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred by the Dairy Queen on Highway 50 and Linden Ave. in Orchard Mesa.
Car accident closes Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Palisade
"Rudolph's Riders" hit the road on Saturday morning to deliver Christmas presents to families...
‘Rudolph’s Riders’ deliver Christmas presents to Grand Valley families in need
Don McLean, pictured performing in London in 2015.
Don McLean planning stop in Grand Junction on tour celebrating 50 years since ‘American Pie’
Grand Junction boys basketball improves to 7-4
Grand Junction goes undefeated at Tiger Invitational

Latest News

The group of 12 navigated by stars to reach safety after a two-month kidnapping ordeal,...
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill