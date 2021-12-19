Advertisement

Vaccine bus at Dinosaur Journey Museum

Vaccine bus
Vaccine bus((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Museums of Western Colorado’s Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita hosted a mobile vaccine bus clinic on Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and environment organized the mobile clinic.

The vaccine bus returned to the museum for those who needed their follow-up shots or were getting vaccinated for the first time. They offered multiple types of vaccines.

Early with the museums of western Colorado, Libbie Early says they were happy to team up with the state health department and provide this service for those looking to get vaccinated.

”I think we are a good location for a vaccine clinic with the vaccines being available to younger children, we were a good location and for the whole family to come to get their vaccine and do something fun afterward,” said Early.

About 2,015 doses were administered the first time the vaccine bus made its visit to the museum on November 27.

