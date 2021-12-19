Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Palisade

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident, and that no further threat to the public stems from this incident
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a residence on the 3900 hundred block of Hickman Rd. in Palisade at about 7 p.m. Saturday evening. One adult was transported to the hospital injured with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of his or her injuries is not publicly available at this time.

Deputies, in the course of their investigations, spoke with witnesses to determine the nature of the incident. Those investigations remain active.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident, and that no further threat to the public stems from this incident.

