Grand Junction goes undefeated at Tiger Invitational
The Tigers went 3-0 this weekend on their home court
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, December 18th:
RMAC Women’s Basketball
#23 CSU Pueblo 50, Colorado Mesa 60
RMAC Men’s Basketball
CSU Pueblo 75, Colorado Mesa 85
Varsity Boys Basketball
Delta 38, Grand Junction 55
Palisade 38, Montrose 64
Varsity Girls Basketball
Lakewood 28, Fruita Monument 37
Palisade 37, Montrose 58
Warrior Classic Boys Wrestling
Fruita Monument: 3rd place (167 pts)
Meeker: 5th place (149.5 pts)
Grand Junction: 7th place (119.5 pts)
