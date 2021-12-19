Advertisement

Grand Junction goes undefeated at Tiger Invitational

The Tigers went 3-0 this weekend on their home court
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, December 18th:

RMAC Women’s Basketball

#23 CSU Pueblo 50, Colorado Mesa 60

RMAC Men’s Basketball

CSU Pueblo 75, Colorado Mesa 85

Varsity Boys Basketball

Delta 38, Grand Junction 55

Palisade 38, Montrose 64

Varsity Girls Basketball

Lakewood 28, Fruita Monument 37

Palisade 37, Montrose 58

Warrior Classic Boys Wrestling

Fruita Monument: 3rd place (167 pts)

Meeker: 5th place (149.5 pts)

Grand Junction: 7th place (119.5 pts)

