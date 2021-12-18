Wreath laying at Veterans Memorial Cemetery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday afternoon, wreaths were placed on gravesites throughout the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This was part of the annual ‘Wreaths across America’ wreath laying which occurs nationwide at over 2700 locations.

This has been going on since 2007 at this location and has grown throughout the years. This year about 4,000 wreaths were put out. It is a remembrance and a recognition for veterans who are no longer with us.

”There’s a lot of people here,” said retired U.S. Navy Chief Art Edwards. “A lot of family members came out and placed their own wreaths. There’s a lot here who don’t have family members anymore so that’s where the rest of the community comes in by placing the wreath and mentioning the individuals name and branch of service to honor them one more time.”

There will be two ceremonies Saturday at 10a.m. One will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and the other will be at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery. At 9a.m. there will be a wreath laying at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery before the ceremony.

