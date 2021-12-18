Advertisement

‘Rudolph’s Riders’ deliver Christmas presents to Grand Valley families in need

This is the second year the group has organized the event
"Rudolph's Riders" hit the road on Saturday morning to deliver Christmas presents to families...
"Rudolph's Riders" hit the road on Saturday morning to deliver Christmas presents to families in need.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A group of Grand Valley bikers calling themselves “Rudolph’s Riders” hit the road on Saturday morning to deliver presents to families, who might not otherwise have much of a Christmas, during their “Adopt a Family” ride.

The bikers gathered around 10 a.m. at the Golden Gate Petroleum gas station on 29 Rd. in Grand Junction and left around 11 a.m. This is the second year the group has organized the event. Randy Gallegos, Jr., one of the ride’s organizers, is saying the group hopes to expand the effort beyond just Christmas. For example, he hopes to help out with back-to-school needs and other initiatives as well in the future.

According to Gallegos, through the “Adopt a Family” ride and like efforts, him and the other participants are working to build connections between bikers and the community.

