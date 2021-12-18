The man behind the camera, farewell to Chris Schumann

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The station is saying goodbye to longtime Chief Photographer Chris Schumann.

Chris dedicated 25 years to what he calls “his passion.” He originally started working at the KJCT station back in 1996, before KKCO and KJCT merged into one. He began his career as a production assistant for KJCT. He then worked his way up to become a master control operator, later moved to engineering, then eventually took his position as chief photographer.

Chris has had a major impact on every individual who comes into the station and on everyone he meets while on the job. He desires to help everyone who enters the news industry grow and live up to their potential. He is a mentor to all, with his years of experience come knowledge about all sorts of things. Pretty much every question one might have about news, photography, or even the surrounding community, Chris would have the answer too.

He never hesitates to lend a hand to others and has the ability to take a stressful situation and bring peace to those around him. You can always count on Chris to bring order to chaos. His calm demeanor is greatly appreciated, especially in a fast-paced industry.

“We’ve been in this market together for a long time and have seen a lot. He’s prompt, reliable and would do anything for anybody. He’ll be missed,” says Bernie Lange.

Chris loves his community and feels blessed to live here. If you ask him, he’ll say the Grand Valley is “home.” He’s lived here over 30 years and has faithfully served the community in a humble capacity behind the camera.

“Chris has a deep connection and compassion for the community. I especially appreciate his professionalism and the years of experience he shared with everyone at the station,” Jean Reynolds.

In a goodbye email, Chris writes:

“I have been in the tv business for 25 years and spent my entire career at KJCT. I have seen many changes in the tv business in those 25 years, I have seen many people come and many go. But there are a few people that stick out in my mind that I will always remember,” he writes. “They say you will never work a day in your life if you do something you love, and I don’t feel like I worked a day in 25 years. So, I would like to thank everybody who has made my career a memorable one. Just as there are memorable stories I have done over the years; going to our nations capital and covering honor flight, to seeing our United States Capital Christmas tree being cut down to interviewing potential presidents of the United States, to seeing little babies being born, and so many other great stories.”

He concludes his email with quote from Ansel Adams, “When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”

Chris, a big thank you for the many years and endless hours you’ve dedicated to the station and its employees. You will be greatly missed!

Below are photos of Chris during his time as chief photographer, as well as videos of some of his most memorable stories. Enjoy!

Autoplay Caption

Chief Photographer Chris Schumann sits in on air to talk about a story he covered of a Grand Junction mass shooting from Sept. 1999.

Chris Schumann reminisces on the Honor Flight he covered. He flew to the Veterans Memorial with Grand Valley veterans capturing their emotions.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.