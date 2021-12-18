Advertisement

Grand Junction based non-profit delivered gifts to assisted living facility

Beehive Homes Assisted Living Facility
Beehive Homes Assisted Living Facility(Mark Weiss | Mark Weiss)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction-based non-profit delivered Christmas gifts and sang carols to a local assisted living facility to spread some cheer today.

Grand Junction Mutual Aid’s “Senior Engagement Project” visited the Beehive Homes Assisted Living facility. The group will be serving over fifteen hundred residents and providing gifts to 28 different facilities in the Grand Valley this Christmas season.

Brenda Case, the coordinator of the Senior Engagement project, says this is something she’s passionate about. She used to be a caregiver for her mother and decided to start the group in 2020.

”The opportunity was there with so much isolation. I felt like that was the time to get people involved because I could see other people feeling that same thing. That they felt like our seniors were a little too isolated, and we just wanted to bring them a little bit of joy and let them know we haven’t forgotten them and we care,” said Brenda Case.

During the 2020 Christmas season last year, this project served 2100 residents in 22 facilities.

