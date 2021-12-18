Firefighters to conduct prescribed burns until March

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Residents should be aware of prescribed fires that may result in visible smoke from Mesa County.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management unit crews will be burning slash piles from now until March.

More than 400 slash piles were leftover from thinning tamarisk, Russian Olive, mountain shrubs, pinyons, and junipers last year to help reduce the risk of wildfire. The piles were left to dry and are now ready to burn.

The Bureau of Land Management Wildland Firefighters will conduct prescribed burns at daytime during favorable conditions. They expect the burn to be completed by March 2022. Crews anticipate each project location to take several days of burning to complete.

“These fuels reduction projects are key to a fire-adaptive ecosystem,” said UCR Fire Management Officer Thomas Hayes. “We continue to complete projects that will reduce fire danger and produce a healthy ecosystem in western Colorado.”

Project areas include:

The Ruby-Horsethief project 5 miles south of Loma.

The Little Dolores River Gateway project 20 miles southwest of Grand Junction.

The Dolores River Gateway project south of Gateway.

For more information about protecting health against smoke, please visit cdphe.colorado.gov.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.