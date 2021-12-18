Advertisement

Don McLean planning stop in Grand Junction on tour celebrating 50 years since ‘American Pie’

His other stop in Colorado will be in Denver on July 7, 2022 at the Paramount Theater
Don McLean, pictured performing in London in 2015.
Don McLean, pictured performing in London in 2015.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Don McLean will be making a stop in Grand Junction on his tour celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of his song “American Pie.”

He will be performing at the Avalon Theater on July 8, 2022. On Friday, McLean shared more about the tour and what he is looking forward to. He says he has been preparing to hit the road, and expressed his gratitude to his fans in the Grand Valley.

”I feel very fortunate at the age that I am, I’m 76 years old, to have the next two years pretty much spoken for in terms of where I’m going to be, and to be lucky enough to get into the groove, you know, because traveling and touring requires a certain... set of muscles and stamina,” explained McLean.

His other stop in Colorado will be in Denver on July 7, 2022 at the Paramount Theater.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound
29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity
TikTok Image
School officials address new TikTok challenge
Delta Middle School
Delta County school district adjusting school schedules for next semester
A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Delta Airlines discontinues flights to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Case of omicron variant found in Western Colorado

Latest News

Don Mclean coming to Grand Junction on Tour
Don Mclean coming to Grand Junction on Tour
Colorado Mesa University Commencement Ceremony
Colorado Mesa University Commencement Ceremony
Alpine Bank Donates to Rocky Mountain Elementary
Alpine Bank Donates to Rocky Mountain Elementary
Mutual Aid Volunteers Deliver Gifts and Carols
Mutual Aid Volunteers Deliver Gifts and Carols