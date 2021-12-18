Colorado Mesa University Commencement Ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) hosted two commencement ceremonies.

“[I’m] really excited. I’ve worked super hard for this, so it’s nice that it’s all kind of all coming to an end and just celebrating that. I’m really excited,” exclaimed Jada Mulford, CMU graduate.

Jada was the featured graduate for the commencement. “Good, I wasn’t expecting it,” said Mulford.

Alison Griffin with Colorado Mesa University says 665 students will walk across the stage.

“Fifty percent of our graduates are first-generation students. They are the first ones in their family to go to college and complete a credential, and so it’s really an honor to be with them today with their families and see this experience through,” explained Griffin.

The graduating class of fall 2021 earned 719 degrees and certificates, which featured students from various degrees like engineering, art and design, biology, and the list goes on.

“This is a great class for December. We are honored and excited to see graduates across discipline and credentials. We have master students completing along with our associate’s degrees and certificate holders. Incredible class going out into the world,” said Griffin.

Jada is a cellular, molecular developmental biology major who says she’s looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I got a new job at community hospital oncology clinic that I’m starting in January and then going to medical school. So, [I’m] super excited,” commented Mulford.

Before walking down, the stage Jada has advice for future mavericks: “Overall, to put in the work because it will be worth it.”

