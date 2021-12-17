Western Slope teams win to open up Tiger Invitational
Grand Junction and Delta each picked up a win on the court
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Thursday, December 16th:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Delta 47, Battle Mountain 45
Montezuma-Cortez 43, Grand Junction 57
Girls Varsity Basketball
Palisade 29, Delta 64
Grand Junction 11, Glenwood Springs 50
Fruita Monument 53, Green River 39
Girls Varsity Wrestling
D51 Phoenix 54, North Fork 6
NHL Hockey
Avalanche 2, Nashville 5
