Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Mike Schell and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who saved an 87-year-old woman from having her purse snatched by a thief outside a Kroger in Ohio earlier this month was honored with an award Thursday.

Video of Deshawn Pressley’s heroism has gone viral across social media, while he and Pat Goins are becoming fast friends.

WXIX said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Thursday afternoon to present Pressley with the Citizen’s Award.

“I’m glad that he received this honor because he’s my hero,” Goins said.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle when Derek Vauhn, 58, suddenly approached her and stole the purse right out of her cart.

She said about a dozen people ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, but only one got to him.

Pressley said he sprang into action when he heard Goins yelling about her purse being stolen.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

The crowd made sure Vauhn apologized to the 87-year-old. He was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

