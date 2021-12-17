Local schools taking precautions over disturbing TikTok threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A disturbing TikTok challenge has local school districts on alert. The threat, or “challenge,” as some have referred to it reportedly calls on students to commit acts of violence involving bringing guns or bombs to schools. As a result, numerous schools across the Western Slope have increased security and issued letters to parents as a precaution.

While it is not possible to identify the TikTok post where the threat originated, there are now hundreds of other TikTok posts referencing the challenge and warning students to take precautions. James Pavlich, the executive director for Montrose County School district states, “Your student comes back to you the same way you left them in the morning. We take student safety very serious here. Whether it’s a threat to self or threat to others.”

The threats have not been deemed credible by any law enforcement agencies but that is not stopping them from taking the threats seriously. Schools have been monitored all morning long and they will continue to work with the school districts and will investigate any claims reported. School District 51 issued a statement that says in part: “Yesterday, we received three tips from people warning us of the presence of the challenge. Preliminary information nationwide indicates that this trend is not real. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have security and/or law enforcement at all D51 schools.”

