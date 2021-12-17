Advertisement

Local schools taking precautions over disturbing TikTok threat

TikTok app on phone.
TikTok app on phone.(Source: WWNY)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A disturbing TikTok challenge has local school districts on alert. The threat, or “challenge,” as some have referred to it reportedly calls on students to commit acts of violence involving bringing guns or bombs to schools. As a result, numerous schools across the Western Slope have increased security and issued letters to parents as a precaution.

While it is not possible to identify the TikTok post where the threat originated, there are now hundreds of other TikTok posts referencing the challenge and warning students to take precautions. James Pavlich, the executive director for Montrose County School district states, “Your student comes back to you the same way you left them in the morning. We take student safety very serious here. Whether it’s a threat to self or threat to others.”

The threats have not been deemed credible by any law enforcement agencies but that is not stopping them from taking the threats seriously. Schools have been monitored all morning long and they will continue to work with the school districts and will investigate any claims reported. School District 51 issued a statement that says in part: “Yesterday, we received three tips from people warning us of the presence of the challenge. Preliminary information nationwide indicates that this trend is not real. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have security and/or law enforcement at all D51 schools.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound
29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity
TikTok Image
School officials address new TikTok challenge
A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Delta Airlines discontinues flights to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Case of omicron variant found in Western Colorado
Delta Middle School
Delta County school district adjusting school schedules for next semester

Latest News

The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project.
Groundbreaking on the Jac Kephart Gallery
The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project.
LOCAL SCHOOLS TAKING PRECAUTIONS OVER DISTURBING TIKTOK THREAT
Chris Schumann's goodbye from The 10
Chris Schumann's goodbye from The 10
Chris Schumann's goodbye
Chris Schumann's goodbye