Advertisement

Groundbreaking on the Jac Kephart Gallery

The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project.
The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project. The Jac Kephart Gallery is named after a local artist who was active in the community. The new gallery will feature Jac’s work four times a year.

Not only will the space provide an extra 1,700 square feet to the gallery, but it will also allow for the installation of a modern fire mitigation system to protect the building and collections, an upgrade to the permanent collection preservation, and provide a new space for the education programs offered to the community, which are used by more than 3,000 children in Western Colorado annually.

The project is expected to be completed by March of 2022

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound
29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity
TikTok Image
School officials address new TikTok challenge
A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Delta Airlines discontinues flights to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Case of omicron variant found in Western Colorado
Delta Middle School
Delta County school district adjusting school schedules for next semester

Latest News

TikTok app on phone.
Local schools taking precautions over disturbing TikTok threat
The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project.
LOCAL SCHOOLS TAKING PRECAUTIONS OVER DISTURBING TIKTOK THREAT
Chris Schumann's goodbye from The 10
Chris Schumann's goodbye from The 10
Chris Schumann's goodbye
Chris Schumann's goodbye