Grand Valley Coalition holds homeless memorial service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A coalition is shedding light on the lives of people in the community who are often overlooked.

“We planted this tree 15 or so years ago, and it was a little tiny tree, and now it’s grown to be a tall, strong tree, and every year we come to visit the tree,” said Beverly Lampley with Grand Valley Coalition.

The branches on this tall, strong tree are used to remember homeless people who have passed away this year.

Lampley says it also does something else.

“Recognize those who were long-term homeless but ultimately have had found housing before they died, and we recognize them too,” explained Lampley.

The purpose is to acknowledge the people who are invisible to the general public. Grand Junction councilmember Abe Herman says the setting is very emotional and eye-opening among the attendees.

“As an empathic person, we are here in our warm jackets and our warm clothes, and when this is done, I get to get out of the cold and go back to a warm house, and a lot of people in our community don’t have that option,” said Herman.

Herman says it is important to remember that people without housing are still part of the community.

“Whether they are currently without housing or facing a situation like that- you know- it is a population that is in flux,” commented Herman.

Lampley says they want to bring awareness.

“Everyone is the same; they deserve respect just like everyone else. They had stories. they were children at one time with big dreams, and something happened along the way,” explained Lampley.

