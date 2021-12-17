Delta Airlines discontinues flights to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Airlines has announced their decision to discontinue service to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction, Colorado beginning early January. The airline reports the decision was made due to a pilot shortage. The last flight will be Jan. 9.

Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper pushed Delta Airlines to maintain service to Salt Lake City from the Grand Junction Regional Airport at a U.S. Senate Committee hearing.

“It’s a critical route for Grand Junction. It fits into their economic package in a variety of ways. Just what I’ve always been told the airlines want to become - an essential part of a local economy,” Hickenlooper said at the hearing. “It really is a key travel hub to access a number of Western cities. It’s been used for 24 years, over millions of customers. And just this year alone, we’ve had 80,000 customers flying on that route.”

Delta Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations John Laughter responded to Senator Hickenlooper’s statement. Laughter says he thinks that a current pilot shortage is “short lived” and the airline is continuously evaluating when to restore routes.

“We aren’t able to serve every place that we would like to. And so I do think that that’s short lived and we see recovery happening in 2022,” Laughter said at the hearing. “And so as always, these cities - we desire to serve them. And so I think that is part of our continual analysis to see when we can get back in there. And we have resumed service to some places that were suspended during the pandemic.”

Senator Hickenlooper's office provided a video of the exchange between the two men.

