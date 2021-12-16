Stores are seeing an increase in shoplifting over the holiday season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Shoplifting is on the rise this holiday season. This as more people are turning away from online retailers like Amazon and shopping locally more due to the supply chain shortage.

The owner of Fisher’s Liquor Barn Brandi Pollock says they see a rise in theft every year around the holidays. Surprisingly, they notice larger higher priced items go faster around he holidays than the smaller items.

“There’s more shoplifting going on but its also more expensive items so its kind of a double whammy with getting more loss this time of year,” said Pollock.

Sources at Fisher’s Liquor Barn go on to say with the supply chain shortage online, they believe more people are turning to local stores for Christmas gifts. The more shoppers, the more shoplifters.

“I think people are having a hard time trying to get gifts and they figure its an easy way to get someone a gift and hope they don’t get caught,” said Pollock.

Around the holidays they increase their floor staff to watch for people who come in with big bags or puffy jackets.

“There’s a lot of times we have to walk up to them and say can we get that out of your jacket please,” said Pollock. “That and there’s people that’ll just grab a bottle and run.”

She also says common shoplifters are the ones you’d least expect and that they come in all ages and backgrounds.

“Its not necessarily the person in the raggedy clothes that’s doing it,” said Pollock. “We’ve had a lot of women with big purses that walk in and they set their purse in their cart and they’re loading their purse up in their cart and then just walk out with it.”

She also says the items near the front of the store of all sizes seems to be the main target for shoplifters. So they can get in and out without being caught. But she said they have cameras inside and outside so if they miss something they can pull a vehicle’s license plate or a person’s description.

But it’s not just Fisher’s. Retail stores are also noticing an uptick in shoplifting this time of year. ‘A Robin’s Nest’ store manager Cierra Applegate talks about the preventative measures they have in place.

“All of our shoplifting deterrents start the second people walk through the door,” said Applegate. “We greet them, we keep an eye on everybody that’s in the store. We do a really good job with our exceptional staff that we’ve increased with the holidays. If they have bags, boards, or big jackets we just ask them to put it behind the counter. We also have a security personnel and security cameras to keep an eye on things when we’re not on the floor to do so.”

Both stores mentioned said what makes it extra difficult is they get a higher volume of customers around this time of year. Which makes it harder to keep an eye on everybody while still keeping normal store operations on track.

(Disclaimer: None of the people in the footage are actually shoplifting.)

