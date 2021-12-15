Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies get stuck on bridge during tornado

By WTVF Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) - As powerful tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend, deputies were responding to reports of damage when they got caught in the path.

They rode out the storm on a bridge, and it was caught on body cam and squad car video.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, a tornado arrived in Kingston Springs, Tennessee and along with it came the 911 calls.

Cheatham County deputies Randy Smith and Joe Wehrer were responding to a woman trapped inside her home. They began to drive across a bridge when a tornado engulfed the squad car.

The concern was that the tornado might lift the vehicle and simply toss it into the river below.

Lt. Ken Miller said Smith, who was behind the wheel, tried to backtrack and take cover under the bridge, but the force of the wind was simply too much.

“It was moving the vehicle so much he knew the best thing to do at that point was to just stop,” Miller said.

Smith stopped the car and the deputies waited for a few minutes, even though they said it felt like hours, until the storm finally did pass.

When it did, the officers were again on their way looking to help and rescue others.

“None of our guys quit that night,” Miller said.

Deputies are still evaluating the size and scope of the tornado that made its way through Cheatham County.

However, it is established the tornado was more than 400 yards wide and it traveled on the ground for more than 10 miles.

Copyright 2021 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Generic image: Gavel on sounding block
Fruita man convicted of wire fraud
Missing person: 71-year-old Edward "Jimmy" Quirova
Found: 71-year-old male with dementia
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, front, speaks as, from back left, Aurora, Colo.,...
Colorado’s top elections official seeks security protection
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project
North Avenue nighttime lane closures

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Disney World fire may have sprung from fireworks debris
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
FILE - Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his show, "Hannity," on Aug. 7,...
​Top Fox hosts lobbied Trump to act on Jan. 6, texts show