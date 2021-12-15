Case of omicron variant found in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - First case of the omicron variant detected in Western Colorado.

On Dec. 15, the Garfield County Public Health was notified of a vaccinated individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant.

According to a press release from Garfield County, this is the fourth confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant found in Colorado. The first case of the omicron variant was detected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Dec. 2. The previous three cases all involved individuals who had recent travel history. Unlike the first three, this individual reportedly had no recent travel history.

“We anticipated that we would see omicron cases in our county,” said Sara Brainard, Garfield County Public Health nurse manager. “We are still learning about this variant. It is more contagious than delta, with similar symptoms to other variants of the virus. Those who have been vaccinated seem to be experiencing less severe symptoms.”

GCPH is working in collaboration with the CDPHE to monitor the spread of the omicron variant in Colorado.

