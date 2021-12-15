Advertisement

29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity

Police are no longer on scene.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 29 Rd. south of Patterson Road was closed due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The Grand Junction Police Department say they responded to multiple reports of an individual with a gunshot wound.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there are resources available to you:

  • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in a crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To reach them, call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
  • Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speaker with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. This is a free 24/7 confidential service.

