Shelledy Elementary students carol in front of Fruita Civic Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students at Shelledy Elementary caroled in front of the Fruita Civic Center Monday.

Parents and community members gathered to enjoy the pandemic safe holiday themed festivities. Students in grades K through 2 caroled at 10:15a.m. and students in grades 3 through 5 caroled at 2:15p.m. They sang a multitude of Christmas favorites such as ‘Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer and ‘Santa Clause is Coming to Town.’ Second grader Ella Johnson said they’ve been practicing for two days and she was most excited to see her friends in first grade because she doesn’t get to see them much.

